Boy's Death in Mumbai House Collapse: Civic Engineer, JCB Driver Arrested

Mumbai police have arrested a BMC engineer and a JCB machine driver in connection with the death of a four year-old boy after a house collapse here, an official said on Monday.

Five people, including an infant, were also injured in the incident which took on Saturday in Lalji Pada area of suburban Kandivali when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) maintenance department was carrying out a “minor road work" in R-South Ward.

Naushad Ali (4) was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, the official said. A JCB machine had hit the ground-plus-one floor structure during the work, he said.

The city police arrested site engineer Arvind Gosawi on Saturday and nabbed the JCB driver on Sunday, the official said. A case was registered against the duo and the work contractor, who is absconding, under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), he said.

