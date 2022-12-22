Brace for Traffic Chaos on Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad Routes Till Feb As Ashram Flyover to Remain Shut for Construction

Traffic to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad passing through the Ashram flyover will remain affected due to construction work on the route. Both the carriages of the flyover will be closed for 45 days starting from December 25 to facilitate the Ashram flyover extension project.

Delhi Traffic Police have been authorized to temporarily close the overpass. The completion of the extension may take up to the second week of February 2023. Police have given 45 days to the PWD to complete the work.

Approximately, 3 lakh vehicles pass through Ashram Chowk during peak hours. With the closure of the Ashram flyover, the traffic pressure on Barapula, Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road and ITO flyover will increase significantly. To provide some relief, traffic will be allowed to pass through the ramp of the flyover.

The road open for traffic will be re-carpet to ensure sufficient width for traffic movement on the route.

The Ashram flyover extension has been in the works for a long time to connect with the Delhi-Noida direct flyover.

Speaking to a national daily, a PWD official said, “We will have more meetings with the Delhi Traffic Police in the next few days and finalise the traffic management plan, but most of their suggestions have been implemented and we will do the rest so that the flyover can be closed for integration work."

According to traffic police officials, even with the flyover open, there is heavy pressure on this route. Heavy vehicles, including DTC buses, pass from the flyover throughout the day. After the removal of no entry, other heavy vehicles including trucks also started using the flyover.

The 1.42-kilometre-long six-lane bridge, connecting Ashram Chowk to Delhi Noida Direct (DND), is being constructed for Rs 128.25 crore. After the completion of the project, a distance of 9 km from the Moolchand flyover to Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida will become signal free.

The project will make life easy for commuters, easing up the congestion on the Delhi Noida route.

