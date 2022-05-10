'Brave and Professional': Father Remembers Danish Siddiqui After Second Pulitzer

Brave, empathetic to the pain in the world, yet professional about his and his family's safety — this is how Danish Siddiqui's father remembered him, the day he won his second Pulitzer prize. We feel proud of him but we miss him, said Akhtar Siddiqui, father of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering a conflict in Afghanistan last year.

Siddiqui, 38, was on an assignment in Afghanistan July last year when he got caught in crossfire while covering clashes between the Afghan troops and the Taliban in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city. This is for the second time that the Reuters journalist has won the Pulitzer Prize. He was honoured with the prestigious award also in 2018 as part of the Reuters team for their coverage of the Rohingya crisis. He had extensively covered the Afghanistan conflict, the Hong Kong protests, and other major events in Asia, Middle East, and Europe.

It's a mixed feeling. He would have been certainly happy knowing about this award. He has made us proud, his family proud and the journalistic community proud through his dedication, hard work, value-based work, his father told .

