Brawl at Bar in Bengaluru, CCTV Clip Shows Staff Thrashing Customer with Lathis; 5 in Police Custody

A bar brawl in Bengaluru took an ugly turn after a group allegedly beat up a customer at Venkatgiri bar in Manjunath Nagar in the city. According to the police, five people have been taken into police custody in the case so far.

The incident took place when the victim – identified as Perumal – was asked to move away from the bar counter where he was reportedly standing and drinking. A small altercation followed between the victim and the staff at the bar.

When Perumal, who worked as a daily wage labourer, steeped out of the bar later, he was reportedly beaten up by a group of seven to ten people. The victim’s friend later took him to a hospital for treatment. He alleged that Perumal was mercilessly assaulted by the staff.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of men using lathis to beat up the victim who is seen fallen on the road. Three-Four men are seen continuously beating the victim with sticks.

The victim alleged that the cops initially refused to file a complaint citing it was a bar brawl, but later registered a complaint at the Basaveshwaranagar police station.

Cops said five people have been taken into police custody over the incident.

