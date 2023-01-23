Home » News » India » Brawl at Bar in Bengaluru, CCTV Clip Shows Staff Thrashing Customer with Lathis; 5 in Police Custody

Brawl at Bar in Bengaluru, CCTV Clip Shows Staff Thrashing Customer with Lathis; 5 in Police Custody

The incident took place when the victim – identified as Perumal – was asked to move away from the bar counter where he was reportedly standing and drinking.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 10:48 IST

Bengaluru, India

CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of men using lathis to beat up the victim who is seen fallen on the road. (News18 Photo)
CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of men using lathis to beat up the victim who is seen fallen on the road. (News18 Photo)

A bar brawl in Bengaluru took an ugly turn after a group allegedly beat up a customer at Venkatgiri bar in Manjunath Nagar in the city. According to the police, five people have been taken into police custody in the case so far.

The incident took place when the victim – identified as Perumal – was asked to move away from the bar counter where he was reportedly standing and drinking. A small altercation followed between the victim and the staff at the bar.

When Perumal, who worked as a daily wage labourer, steeped out of the bar later, he was reportedly beaten up by a group of seven to ten people. The victim’s friend later took him to a hospital for treatment. He alleged that Perumal was mercilessly assaulted by the staff.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/01/whatsapp-video-2023-01-23-at-10.33.58-am-1-online-video-cutter.com_.mp4

CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of men using lathis to beat up the victim who is seen fallen on the road. Three-Four men are seen continuously beating the victim with sticks.

The victim alleged that the cops initially refused to file a complaint citing it was a bar brawl, but later registered a complaint at the Basaveshwaranagar police station.

Cops said five people have been taken into police custody over the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 10:48 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 10:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Seen Partying With Kendall Jenner In Dubai, See Inside Pics