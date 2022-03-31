Breathing Easy: Maha, Bengal Dump All Covid Curbs, Delhi Makes Mask Optional; Details Here

As the number of Covid-19 cases has dipped in the country and people returning to normalcy after more than two years, some states have decided to lift pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of face masks. The decision to lift all the curbs was recently taken by the governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal, while Delhi has made masks optional.

With 1,225 new Covid-19 infections reported in a day, India’s case tally jumped to 4,30,24,440, while the active infections dipped to 14,307, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

Here’s a list of states that announced relaxation in Covid-19 curbs:

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places in the national capital, official sources said. They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks in crowded places.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It comes after the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced to lift the mandatory wearing of masks from April 2. ‘Gudhi Padwa’, the Marathi New Year, falls on April 2 this year. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in Mumbai. From Gudhi Padwa, all coronavirus-related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn, Tope said, adding that wearing masks would be voluntary.

Thackeray also cautioned that though the curbs are going to be lifted, it is advisable to maintain social distancing, wear mask and take anti-coronavirus vaccines. To a question whether the state government was taking a risk by lifting the mask mandate, the health minister said, “The Chief Minister and others (cabinet colleagues) have consulted the State Task Force on Covid-19 and the health department before taking this decision."

The state government has already eased restrictions on movement and gathering as new cases started declining after the third wave. With the lifting of norms, Gudhi Padwa processions can take place without any restrictions this year, Tope said.

West Bengal

On Thursday, the state government announced that all Covid curbs would stand withdrawn from midnight.

In a notification, the government, however, stressed on the use of masks and hygiene maintenance. “Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitization of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," it stated.

(with inputs from PTI)

