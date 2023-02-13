Breathtaking Air Stunts, PM's Praise for 'Made-in-India' Prowess Kickstart Aero Show 2023 | In Visuals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, in Bengaluru. A spectacular air show was also displayed at the inaugural event at Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

The five-day event includes aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies. The theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

Releasing commemorative stamps at the event, Prime Minister Modi addressed the crowd and hailed it as “a wonderful platform to showcase the unlimited potential our country has in defence and aerospace sectors."

“The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru’s sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it," he said.

“Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," the Prime Minister further said.

“There was a time when it was considered just a show. In past few years, the nation has changed this perception. Today, it’s not just a show but also India’s strength," said the PM.

The ‘Amrit Kaal’ is like a fighter jet soaring the skies, the PM said, adding that the India is now a potential defence partner, not just a market.

Today, our successes are a proof of India’s potential, he said, noting that the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft is an example of it.

A spectacular flypast with aircrafts of the Indian Air Force was displayed.

The inaugural ceremony including a Gurukul formation led by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ was also on display.

Furthermore, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI forming a Trishul or trident and the C-17 Globemaster along with the Hawks of the Suryakiran Aerobatics team of the IAF put up magnificent displays.

As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

The focus of the event is to showcase indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision of the government, officials said.

