Bricks Thrown in Jahangirpuri; Delhi Police Says No Communal Issue

Two men on Friday evening allegedly threw bricks in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri's D-block area, police said. Arvind Singh, 28, called police around 8.15 pm saying that two men — Churri and DJ — were taking drink in the area and when they were asked not to, they threw 3-4 bricks in the street and ran away, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. No one sustained any injury, nor any property got damaged, she said.

No gathering on the spot except local residents. No communal issue in the area and the situation is normal, the DCP said. Efforts are already on to trace the two men, she added. Last month, Hindu and Muslim groups clashed with each during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

A week after the violence, Hindus and Muslims had together taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jahangirpuri's C block - the epicentre of the April 16 clashes - giving a message of peace and harmony.

