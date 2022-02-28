Bride Performs Ghurchari at Her Wedding in Haryana's Bhiwani; Guests, Family Cheer

Once infamous for its skewed sex ratio, today Haryana is making headlines for the laurels girls from this state are bringing to the country. The blockbuster Bollywood film, Dangal, portrayed the journey of the Phogat sisters, who hailed from Haryana. The film showed how girls from the state are breaking the stereotype and challenging the established narrow patriarchal norms.

However, there are still several regions in the state, where orthodoxy prevails, and girls are discriminated against. Upending a marriage ritual reserved for grooms, a family in Dhana Ladanpur in Bhiwani has challenged the existing discriminatory traditions. Usha, who is a government employee, performed the ghurchari at her wedding.

The entire village thronged to see Usha sitting on a mare. Everyone in the family got up and danced. When Usha saw so many people respect her act, she descended from the mare and began to dance.

Usha said that her parents never discriminated between their sons and daughters. Usha stated that this is a new initiative and it will encourage daughters. Usha also said that girls should not be deprived of anything. Everyone should provide education to their daughters.

Usha’s mother said she was pleased with her daughter’s initiative. Usha’s cousins, Pritam and Chand, said that her father is no longer alive, adding that the daughter was at this stage in her life because of the education and principles he instilled in her.

