Bridging Gaps: After Gujarat, Construction Begins Over 4 Rivers for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

Weeks after the first river bridge over Par was completed in Gujarat, work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), famous as the Bullet Train project, over Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati rivers is underway, officials aware of the matter told News18.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) officials also said more than 1,400 girders, adding up to over 57.26 kilometres, have been cast.

Further, they added that the construction work has started in full swing all along the alignment passing through eight districts of Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

“We know that 100 per cent contracts for civil, bridges and track for construction of viaduct, bridges, stations and track for the entire 352 km alignment passing through eight districts of Gujarat and DNH have been awarded over the period of two years. As of date, rail level slabs of 150 m at Surat and 100 m at Anand HSR stations have been cast. A total of 36.24 km of viaduct is completed which includes 7.4 km of continuous viaduct near Vadodara and 28.84 km erected at different locations," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Work on eight stations from Vapi to Sabarmati is also under various stages of construction.

“The pile has been cast over a length of 256.63 km, foundation over 178.82 km and piers have been constructed over a stretch of 153.92 km. Bridge works on important rivers — Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati — are in progress. Par River Bridge is the first such bridge completed in January 2023," they added.

The bullet train will pass through Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Maharashtra, with 100 per cent land acquired in the Union Territory.

Land Acquisition Status

Overall, 99.17 per cent land has been acquired for the project, with 98.91 per cent in Gujarat and 99.75 per cent in Maharashtra. In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the entire 7.90Ha land has been acquired.

The commencement of work on the country’s first bullet train started in September 2017 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe jointly laid the foundation stone for the project.

The total cost of the MAHSR project was estimated at Rs 1,08,000 crore in 2015. “The final project cost will be ascertained only after completion of land acquisition, finalisation of all contract packages and associated timelines," the ministry said.

About 81 per cent cost of the MAHSR project is being funded by the government of Japan and the remaining is being provided through equity by the shareholders — Government of India (Ministry of Railways) (50%), Government of Gujarat (25%) and Government of Maharashtra (25%).

The project was targeted to be completed by December 2023. However, several factors are impacting the project growth, including pace of land acquisition by state government, shifting of infringing utilities, law and order situation, statutory clearances, encountering unforeseen circumstances, litigation in courts, climatic conditions and others.

High-speed trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor will operate at a speed of 320 km/hr, covering a distance of 508 kilometres and 12 stations.

There will be 35 trains per day in one direction, with a frequency of 20 minutes in peak hours and 30 minutes in non-peak hours.

