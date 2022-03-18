Bring Every Colour Of Happiness In Your Life, PM Modi Tweets Holi Wishes

HOLI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the their lives. “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone’s life," tweeted Amit Shah.

Holi is being celebrated today, on March 18. It is one of the biggest festivals of the Hindu religion. Often referred to as the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across various parts of the country. The two-day festival starts with Holika Dahan on the full moon day of the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar.

The following day people play with colours as part of the main celebration of the Holi festival. The Covid-19 pandemic had badly affected the Holi celebrations for the past two years. However, with the situation being under control this time, the enthusiasm in Holi celebrations is likely to return.

(With inputs from PTI)

