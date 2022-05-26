British High Commissioner Calls Mann Youngest Ever Punjab CM, Later Corrects Himself

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis had to correct himself after he called Bhagwant Mann as the youngest ever chief minister of Punjab. Ellis was told on Twitter that Parkash Singh Badal became the chief minister for the first time at the age of 43 years.

After holding a meeting with CM Mann here on Thursday, Ellis said in a tweet, “Excellent first meeting with the youngest ever Chief Minister of Punjab @BhagwantMann. Discussed opportunities on Punjab – UK flights, sports, trade, investment and the great #LivingBridge connection between Punjab and the UK." Later, he came out with another tweet, saying “I learn that the CM is one of the youngest, not the youngest – thank you for the correction. He is still young ie younger than me!" Youth Akali Dal president Paramban Singh Romana while retweeting Ellis’s previous tweet, said, “Just a small correction @AlexWEllis sir.. S. Prakash Singh Badal was younger than @BhagwantMann when he became CM for the first time in 1970. He was 43 years old at that time." Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister at the age of 48 years. S

hiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal became Punjab’s youngest chief minister in 1970 at the age of 43 years.

