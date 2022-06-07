Home » News » India » British Woman Raped at Arambol Beach in Goa; Accused Arrested

The victim, who is on a Goa visit with her husband, filed a complaint with the police on Monday

PTI
Panaji // Updated: June 07, 2022, 00:02 IST

The Goa Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a British woman at the famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa. A senior police officer said the accused Joel Vincent D'Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged British woman on June 2 when she was relaxing at the beach.

The victim, who is on a Goa visit with her husband, filed a complaint with the police on Monday.

"The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," the police officer said.

