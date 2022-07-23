'Brothel' Run by BJP Leader in Meghalaya, Claims Police; Detains 73 Youths

Meghalaya police have claimed that the farmhouse of the BJP State Vice President is a Brothel in Garo Hills. Following a raid at the farmhouse of BJP vice president Bernard Marak called Rimpu Bagan, police stated that the raid led to discovery of the premises that is allegedly used for illicit activities, including sexual crimes as they detained 73 youths.

A total number of 36 vehicles, 414 liquor bottles, and other items were also recovered.

In a Press Statement, West Garo Hills SP VS Rathore on Saturday said, “From the materials recovered at Rimpu Bagan, as well as the design of building etc., it appears that the place was being used by Bernard N. Marak @ Rimpu and his accomplices as a “BROTHEL" for the purpose of prostitution. Therefore, a case vide Tura Women PS Case No. 105(07)2022 u/s3/4/5/6/7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 has been registered and being investigated. All 73 detained persons have been arrested and being forwarded to the court. The main accused namely Bernard N. Marak @ Rimpu was verbally instructed to cooperate with the investigation and surrender himself at Shillong Sadar police station immediately. However, he has not cooperated and is evading arrest at the time of issue of this press release."

As per the statement sent by West Garo Hills police, following the disappearance of a minor girl in February this year, police began the probe.

“An FIR was received on 28th February 2022 to the effect that the minor daughter of the complainant was missing from home for one week and on that day, the relatives of the minor traced her along with one suspect and handed over to Tura Women PS. Later, it was ascertained that the minor was sexually assaulted multiple times over one week," he said.

“Accordingly, a case was registered vide Tura Women PS Case No. 24(02)2022 u/s 366A/376 IPC r/w 5/6 POCSO Act and investigated. During the recording of statement u/s 164 CrPC, the victim girl stated in the court that she and her friend were taken to Rimpu Bagan by the main accused person and one of his friends. They hired one room and sexually assaulted her there multiple times," Rathore added.

Besides, multiple verbal complaints were received by respectable residents of Tura town area that many immoral activities were going on at Rimpu Bagan owned by one Bernard Marak @ Rimpu who is the member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

“The police records indicate that Bernard N. Marak @ Rimpu is a known criminal with more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since early 2000s.This person was the self-styled Chairman of the now disbanded militant outfit named A.chik Nationalist Voluntary Council (B) and even after the disbandment of the outfit, he has been indulging in criminal activities like extortion from traders of Tura market, criminal intimidation in case of refusal to pay extortion money, arms smuggling, prostitution, illegal sale of liquor, illegal sale of lottery tickets, teer counters, encroachment on other’s property, illegal collection of money for recommending issue of TNT license etc.", the police said.

Accordingly, a special operation was launched on Friday night which is still going on. The search operation started at approx. 6 PM and the first phase finished at around 5 AM this morning. “On arrival at Rimpu Bagan, the search team noticed a three-storeyed building (2 floors in basement and 1 floor above ground level) with approximately 30 small rooms. This building was suspected to be the place where the minor girl was sexually assaulted," police said.

A total of 68 people, including 24 girls, have been taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid. The search team also apprehended the manager, caretaker, and other three staff.

The police also came across five children, four boys and a girl, who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

“Shockingly, five children (4 boys and one girl) were also found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms. All the children were in a state of shock and were unable to speak properly. All these children were handed over to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody and further necessary action as per law", police said

