Brothers Aged 8, 9 Steal Rs 4L from Parents & Spend it in 20 Days, Replace With Fake Notes to Avoid Suspicion

From purchasing smartwatches and mobiles to enjoying themselves at restaurants and gaming centres, it was a dream run for two brothers aged 8 and 9 years old in Telangana after they stole Rs 4 lakh from their house and spent it within a span of 20 days.

Police said the children of a couple in Jeedimetla’s SR Naik Nagar noticed their parents keeping cash in their cupboard and shared the news with their friends who influenced them to bring the money in small amounts and replace it with fake notes.

With the huge amount in their hands, the children visited gaming centres and restaurants and spent the money lavishly. They also purchased high-end smartwatches and mobile phones.

However, the fun was short-lived as the couple, suspecting a rapid change in the lifestyle of the children and their behaviour, checked the cupboard and realised the cash was stolen. They then questioned their children about the fake notes and the truth was revealed.

The parents filed a complaint with the Jeedimetla Police. However, after registering a complaint and thorough investigation, the police came to the conclusion that the money was spent by the siblings on their own. The police are also investigating who supplied the fake currency notes to the children and have been interrogating the friends of the children who misled them in stealing the money.

