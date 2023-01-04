'Highway Unfinished, Plaza Not Opened, Then Why the Tax?' BRS MLA Slaps Toll Staff in This Viral Video

Durgam Chinnaiah, an MLA of BRS (formally known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi), has been caught on camera slapping a Mandamarri toll plaza staff member on National Highway 363 for “not clearing the route for his vehicle".

On the CCTV footage, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Bellampalli MLA can be seen getting down from his vehicle and approaching the toll staff. He then slaps the employee while his supporters were seen trying to stop him.

Mandamarri Circle Inspector was quoted as saying by ANI, “We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are enquiring into the matter."

According to a Telangana Today report, the legislator got into an altercation with the employee for asking him to pay toll “despite the unfinished highway work and when the toll booth hadn’t even opened".

Reacting on the viral video, a BRS leader said that sometimes the “toll plaza people misbehave with the people". “I have not seen the CCTV footage yet. It should be investigated if our MLA was found abusing one of the toll plaza staff members. We don’t know the exact issue. Action should be taken after the investigation. Police will take note of this and they will do the job. Before taking any action, the inquiry has to be done. We don’t know what happened exactly," BRS leader Khaleequr Rehman was quoted by Republic Media Network.

Last year in December, the Communist Party of India cadre staged a protest at the toll plaza for collecting toll from motorists even though the national highway is under construction. The NHAI notified Mandamarri toll booth staff to collect toll fees from December 30.

