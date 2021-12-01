BSF 57th Raising Day: How Khusro Faramurz Rustomji Built The Force To Protect India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on December 1. The BSF was formed on December 1 1965 to ensure the security of India’s borders and for matters connected therewith. Senior IPS officer Khusro Faramurz Rustamji was tasked with the formation of the BSF at the time. He was posted as IGP of Madhya Pradesh back then.

In January 1965, India witnessed the nefarious act of Pakistan in the Kanjarkot area of Gujarat. The then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri immediately decided to form a single force to protect the international borders and that eventually led to the formation of BSF.

The reports of then Vice-Army Chief Lt Gen Kumaramangalam says that the blueprint for the formation of the BSF was prepared, and it was implemented by the then IGP of Madhya Pradesh Khusro Faramurz Rustamji.

Advertisement

Border Security Force data states that Khusro Faramurz Rustomji reached Delhi after handing over the charge of IGP of Madhya Pradesh and joined on 21 July 1965. He was appointed the head of the organisation. The lone border man neither had any subordinate nor any other officer.

In 1965, Khusro Faramurz Rustamji was given the responsibility of selecting the people already working in the police, army, air force, navy and academia for his new force. Apart from this, some better battalions stationed on the Pakistan border were also included in the BSF. The BSF started its operations along with the 25 battalions at the initial stage.

The BSF now needed some mentally and intellectually smart officers in the force for which Khusro Faramurz Rustomji decided to send a team of officers in the rural areas of the country. The team worked hard and was able to make twelve new battalions of the youth selected from these places.

In 1966, 15 other battalions posted in Jammu and Kashmir were also merged with the BSF.

Advertisement

In this extraordinary journey of 55 years, BSF has increased its battalions from 25 to 186 at present. Today, the BSF has 186 battalions and 257,363 personnel. Apart from this, in these 55 years, BSF has strengthened itself immensely in Air Wing, Marine Wing, Artillery Regiment and Special Units.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.