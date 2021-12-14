BSF Camel Contingent, ITBP 'Dare Devil' Bikers: Here's What to Expect from Next Year's Republic Day Parade

The famed BSF camel contingent, the 'dare devil' bikers of the ITBP and the marching contingents of other paramilitary forces like the CRPF and the CISF will be part of the Republic Day parade 2022 to be hosted at the revamped central vista here, officials said on Tuesday. Six contingents from the forces under the command of the Union Home Ministry have been approved for participation in the national parade on Republic Day next year after consultations with the Defence Ministry.

As per a directive of the ceremonials unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Border Security Force (BSF) camel contingent, along with the mounted band, and marching contingents along with band teams of the Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will participate in the event that traditionally marches down from the Raisina Hill to the Rajpath wearing military regalia.

For the first time, the bike-borne display team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will also participate in the annual event, as per the details accessed by PTI.

The annual parade displays India's military might, rich cultural diversity and socio-economic progress, and as per officials, the capacity of people who can watch the parade from the ground will be lesser as compared to pre-Covid-19 times to ensure protocols of safe distancing, even as the available space due to the central vista development could be curtailed.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in September that the re-development work of the central vista avenue, stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to ythe India Gate here, will be ready in time to host the Republic Day parade in 2022.

