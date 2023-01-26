Home » News » India » BSF, Pak Rangers Exchange Sweets Along IB in Jammu on Republic Day

BSF, Pak Rangers Exchange Sweets Along IB in Jammu on Republic Day

The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia and R S Pura in a cordial manner, a Border Security Force official said

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 17:26 IST

Jammu, India

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated (Image: ANI)
The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated (Image: ANI)

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day on Thursday, officials said.

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated, the officials said.

The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia and R S Pura in a cordial manner, a Border Security Force official said.

Indian Army troops also exchanged sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, according to the officials.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Republic Day was celebrated at the frontier headquarters here.

BSF Inspector General D K Boora unfurled the tricolour on the occasion and conveyed his warm wishes to all ‘Seema Praharis’ serving at the International Border and the LoC and their families. He also recalled the supreme sacrifices of BSF troops.

The IG said the BSF has always faced all challenges firmly to ensure the safety of Indians and will always be committed to the security of the nation.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 26, 2023, 17:26 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 17:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks