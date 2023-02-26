Home » News » India » BSF Shoots Down Drone Over Indian Territory in Amritsar Sector

BSF Shoots Down Drone Over Indian Territory in Amritsar Sector

BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing noise of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Shahjada village in Amritsar (Rural) district at 2.11 am

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 19:17 IST

Amritsar, India

The troops intercepted the drone as per the drill laid down and fired at it. (Representative image: PTI)
The BSF on Sunday shot down a drone that had allegedly entered Indian territory from across the border in the Amritsar sector, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed along the International Border with Pakistan intercepted and brought down the drone, they said.

BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing noise of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Shahjada village in Amritsar (Rural) district at 2.11 am, a BSF official said in a statement issued here.

The troops intercepted the drone as per the drill laid down and fired at it, he said.

The area was cordoned off and police and other agencies concerned were informed.

During the search, the troops recovered the partially damaged drone. The black, DJI Matrice (Made in China) drone was lying near Dhussi Bundh close to Shahjada village, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 26, 2023, 19:17 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 19:17 IST
