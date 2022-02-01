Budget 2022: Road Connectivity Push for UP; Rs 1,400 Crore for Ken-Betwa River-Linking Project

With a focus on Uttar Pradesh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised 1,533 km road projects at a cost of Rs 46,627 crore, with the allocation of Rs 16,350 crore for national highways, in Budget 2022 announced on Tuesday. The massive infrastructure projects include expressways between Kanpur and Lucknow, Varanasi and Kolkata, and a corridor between Gorakhpur and Siliguri in West Bengal. It also includes international connectivity between Sonauli (a transit point between India and Nepal) and Gorakhpur. The government’s focus seems to be on the development of roads in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Sitharaman also announced the implementation of Ken-Betwa river-linking project at a sum of Rs 44,605 crore in drought-prone region of Bundelkhand, spread across 13 UP districts and Madhya Pradesh. A provision of Rs 1,400 crore has been allocated in the budget for the project in 2022-23.

In a push to provide potable drinking water to households, the government earmarked Rs 60,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, out of which, Rs 12,000 crore has been allocated for Uttar Pradesh.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019 to provide safe drinking water to rural households in India by 2024.

Besides, Rs 1,900 crore has been provided for Swachh Bharat mission in rural areas.

Estimated expenditure on various schemes of department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation is Rs 957 crore, which includes Namami Gange project costing Rs 500 crore and Atal Bhujal Yojana at Rs 170 crore.

Under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 6,241 crore will be provided to Uttar Pradesh.

An amount of Rs 1.46 lakh crore will be provided to Uttar Pradesh as devolution of central taxes and duties. Moreover, Rs 15,000 crore will be allocated as finance commission grant to the state.

Uttar Pradesh will begin voting from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases for 403 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

