'Bulli Bai' Case: 2nd Year Engg Student from Assam Held for Creating App That 'Auctioned' Muslim Women Online

The main conspirator and creator of ‘Bulli Bai’ app was arrested from Assam on Thursday. Police said that the accused has been identified as Niraj Bishnoi, a second year B.Tech CSE from Vellore Institute of Technology in Bhopal. He is resident of Digambar Jorhat in Assam, an official said.

Sources in the police said that he also created the main Twitter account of ‘Bulli Bai’. He was arrested by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit), special cell, Delhi police. Bishnoi is being brought from Assam and will reach the national capital by 3:30 pm.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for ‘auction’. Earlier, police arrested 18-year-old woman Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand.

Singh, who has passed class 12 exam and was planning to pursue engineering, was acting on the instructions from one ‘Giyou’ who was based in Nepal, he claimed. Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale told reporters that some more people were likely to be involved in the matter.

Mayank Rawal (21) was nabbed from Uttarakhand in the early hours of Wednesday in the case. Shweta Singh was arrested on Tuesday from Rudrapur in the same state, while engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was held from Bengaluru on Monday.

Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report after receiving a complaint about the app on January 2, following which investigators started technical analysis of the app and the related twitter handle, Nagrale said.

“During the technical analysis, we collected information about the followers of the app and launched a hunt for the accused," he said. Bengaluru-based Vishal Kumar Jha, a second-year civil engineering student, was one of the five followers of the handle, Nagrale claimed.

