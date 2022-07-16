Bundelkhand Expressway Will Add New Dimension to Economy of the Region & State, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Bundelkhand Expressway will add a complete new dimension to the economy of the Bundelkhand region and the entire state.

Addressing a massive gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of 296-km long expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath said, “This ‘Vikas ka expressway’ will boost economic activity, ensure seamless connectivity and will connect the region to development and will open new possibilities for the people of Bundelkhand."

During the inaugural ceremony at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district, the Chief Minister congratulated the people and said, “the BJP has worked to turn Bundelkhand into “earth’s heaven" through several development projects, including Defence Corridor, and has provided ease of living by ensuring to end the various issues faced by the region and restoring rule of law."

The 296-km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, which will go through 7 districts and then connect with Agra- Lucknow expressway. The expressway, despite Covid-19 pandemic, has been completed in a record 28 months, informed the Chief Minister.

Asserting that the BJP governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are working to realise the vision of ‘Gramyodaya Hi Rashtraodaya’, Yogi said that the initiative to end disputes in rural areas through provision of Gharauni certificates is yielding desired results. Jalaun has become the first district to provide ‘Gharauni certificates’ to 100 percent of people.

Referring to the problem of droughts and water scarcity in Bundelkhand, CM Yogi said that today when the entire country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, Bundelkhand is moving close to achieve its decades-long pending dreams.

“Through various projects such as Arjun Sahayak, the region is progressing towards permanently ending its issues related to water scarcity. Today, clean and hygienic potable water is being made available to households in the region through the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme," added the CM.

The Chief Minister also said that the two major nodes of the Defence Corridor — Chitrakoot and Jhansi — will end the struggles of the youth in the region and will help in addressing their problem of migration to other places in search of employment opportunities.

