Burning Trains, Kids Crying in Stuck School Bus: 10 Scary Pics of Rampage in Name of 'Agnipath' Protests

Riot-like scenes were witnessed across states on Friday, as people ‘protested’ against the Centre’s recruitment Agnipath scheme. Trains were set afire, roads blocked and one person died after railway police opened fire to calm an angry mob at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Even amid horrific scenes of violence by the ‘rioters’, ex-army chief General VP Malik said the force was ‘not interested in recruiting hooligans’ responsible for it.

News18 takes a look at jarring visuals from the ‘protest’:

1 Dead in Secunderabad

The protest against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme relating to recruitment in the armed forces spread to the South on Friday as police fired in the air to disperse protesters who went on the rampage at Secunderabad Railway station. One died as a result, and eight others were reported to be injured.

According to a senior official of South Central Railway, the agitators set on fire some coaches of three passenger trains and none of the passengers was hurt in the incidents. “There was an incident (of firing), to control them and some firing also happened," the official told PTI. Tension prevailed at Secunderabad Railway station and in the vicinity as people ran helter-skelter in the wake of the protest. Shops near the railway station were shut.

Trains Set Ablaze in Bihar

Riots intensified in Bihar on Friday as angry aspirants set fire to at least 20 bogies of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express at Lakhisarai and Samastipur stations and blocked highways in the state. The demonstrators blocked highways at several places in Buxar, Bhagalpur and Samastipur and burnt tyres as a mark of protest, officials said.

The ‘protests’, which is into its third day in the state, caused massive disruption of railway services at Buxar and Kahalgaon, officials of East Central Railways said. Jamalpur superintendent of railway, Umer Javed said the protestors set on fire 12 bogies of Vikramshila Express. However, there was no casualty.

Protestors also set eight bogies of Bihar Sampark Kranti on fire at Samastipur railway station demanding scrapping of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces, a Railway official said. An ECR official said around 20 trains were cancelled due to the arson, while many others were either short-terminated or run on alternate routes. At Lakhisarai station a large number of protestors lay down on the railway tracks to block the movement of trains. They were dispersed by Railway police with the help of the local police.

A school bus, with children on board, got stuck in the road blockade by agitators in Darbhanga. The bus later managed to get out of the blockade with Police intervention. Kids were seen crying in the visuals provided by ANI.

Bihar had witnessed large scale protest on Thursday too against the central scheme, under which hiring in the Armed Forces has been for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel, without any pension benefits. Hordes of aspirants had hit the streets, vandalised buildings and vehicles, stormed railway stations and set fire to train coaches demanding immediate roll back of the Agnipath scheme.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Mail, which left Howrah earlier today was attacked by by rioters between Sasaram and Bhubhua stations in Bihar. The attackers pelted stones and attacked with sticks and firearms. Terrified passengers took shelter underneath seats.

Stone Pelting in Indore

Protests over the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme turned violent in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday morning after hundreds of protesters gathered on tracks near a railway station in the city and hurled stones, forcing the authorities to either stop or cancel some trains and also prompting the police to lob teargas shells to control the situation, officials said.

Two policemen suffered minor injuries in the incident, they said, adding that around 15 protesters were arrested.

“Nearly 600 youths gathered in different groups on the tracks near Laxmibai Nagar railway station in the city, forcing the railway administration to stop a few trains," Indore police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI. When the protesters indulged in stone-pelting, police fired teargas shells and also cane-charged to disperse them and bring the situation under control, he said.

“Two policemen sustained minor injuries during the incident but no information of train passengers getting injured in the stone-pelting has been received so far," he said. Around 15 protesters were arrested and legal action against them was initiated, Mishra said.

With inputs from PTI

