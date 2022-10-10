Businessman Abhishek Boinpally Held in Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Second Big Arrest After Vijay Nair

Businessman Abhishek Boinpally was arrested in a case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of Delhi government. This is the second big arrest after Vijay Nair, a businessman and close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month.

Who is Abhishek Boinpally?

Boinpally, who is registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a Director in Indian Companies, will be produced before the court.

Currently, Boinpally serves as a director in 9 Companies in India. The companies he is associated with are from various industries such as real estate activities, other mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing (chemicals and chemical products), other service activities, computer related services etc.

What Are Charges Against Abhishek Boinpally?

Abhishek Boinpally was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called for questioning on Sunday, officials said.

The CBI found him to be evading certain key questions following which he was taken into custody late last night, they said. Officials said he was allegedly involved in the “cartelization" for “Southern lobby."

Nair, Sisodia and 13 others have been named in the FIR which was lodged after Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

