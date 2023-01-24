BV Doshi, Architect Behind Iconic Buildings Like IIM-Bengaluru & NIFT Delhi, Passes Away at 95

Eminent architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95. He is known for working on some of the most iconic buildings in India, including the Indian Institutes of Management in Bengaluru and Udaipur, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.

“India’s greatest architect, Balkrishna Doshi (26th August 1927- 24th January 2023), has passed away at the age of 95," said Architectural Digest India, while announcing the news.

Architectural Digest India added that Doshi’s contribution to architecture, art, life, culture and philosophy will be remembered forever. “For us at AD, this is a heartbreaking loss; and we will miss his childlike enthusiasm, curiosity, and humility that touched us all so deeply."

Doshi became the first Indian architect to receive architecture’s highest honour – the Pritzker Prize – in 2018. His style is influenced by 20th-century architecture’s legends Le Corbusier and Louis Khan.

“My works are an extension of my life, philosophy and dreams trying to create treasury of the architectural spirit," Doshi had said after receiving the 2018 prize.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise. “Dr B.V. Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. Actor and director Nandita Das also condoled Doshi’s death.

Doshi’s architecture can also be seen in the Amdavad ni Gufa underground gallery, the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, the Tagore Memorial Hall, Institute of Indology and Premabhai Hall, and the private residence Kamala House - all in Ahmedabad.

Born in Pune, Maharashtra, in 1927, into a family that had been involved in the furniture industry for two generations, Doshi studied architecture in Mumbai before travelling to Paris in 1951 to work for Le Corbusier, despite having no knowledge of French. A report in Guardian stated that he returned to India in 1954 to oversee Corbusier’s projects in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, including the celebrated Mill Owners’ Association Building and Villa Shodhan.

(With inputs from IANS)

