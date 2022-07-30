Cabinet Secretary Flags Need for 'Whole of Govt' Approach to Make Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign A Success

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked all ministries to adopt a “whole of government" approach regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and make it a “people centric movement with maximum Jan Bhagidari (people’s involvement)", as per a directive to all secretaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week appealed to citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15. The cabinet secretary held a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) on this campaign on July 18 after which a set of directives were issued, requesting “support and leadership" from all the secretaries.

“All Ministries and Departments may adopt a’ Whole of Government’ approach and engage closely with the Ministry of Culture to ensure that the objectives of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ are fully achieved. Ministries and Departments to generate momentum through special outreach activities, fully leveraging the institutional machinery and their reach in States to make it a people-centric movement, with maximum Jan Bhagidari…and involving citizens from all walks of life," the communique sent from the cabinet secretariat to all the secretaries says.

All ministries and departments have been asked to encourage their Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and related industry associations and the corporate sector to help in the procurement and distribution of flags. The government has recently included the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity as well.

All ministries and departments were also asked to hold meetings and finalise their respective action plans for implementing the programme “on priority" and ensure that national flags are made available to all employees for purchase. Ministries and departments have also been asked to place their order for flags directly through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and a sufficient number of flag suppliers have been on-boarded there.

About four crore national flags are available so far from 16 suppliers listed on the GeM portal from where ministries can procure them. Ministries were asked to place demands for flags through the GeM portal well in advance so as to give enough time to suppliers to fulfil their commitment and also to enable the delivery of these flags. Besides all government offices and homes of government officials, all toll plazas in the country will also fly the national flag during the campaign.

News18 was the first to report this week that the government amended the Flag Code to enable people to now fly the tricolour at their homes day and night, ahead of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

