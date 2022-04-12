Calcutta HC Hands Over Probe into Nadia Rape Case to CBI; Report to be Submitted on May 2

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday handed over investigation responsibility in Hanskhali alleged rape and murder case to CBI. The order was passed by the chief justice’s division bench which required the CBI to submit its preliminary investigation report before the court on 2 May.

The Calcutta High Court concluded the hearing in a petition seeking the CBI investigation into the matter. Petitioner’s lawyer Anindya Sundar Das prayed for a CBI probe in the alleged rape and resultant death of the minor girl on the claim that the accused is the son of a panchayat leader belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

It was alleged that the girl had on April 4 gone to the birthday party of the accused at his residence in Hanskhali and was drugged before being raped. She died a day after allegedly owing to bleeding following the atrocity on her. A complaint was lodged on April 9 at Hanskhali police station by her family members who had remained mum about it allegedly owing to threats and pressure from the accused and his kin, according to the petition.

Advertisement

The girl was allegedly cremated in the village crematorium without a post-mortem examination or a death certificate. That the police came to know about the incident nearly a week after its occurrence showed the force failed to act properly, Das claimed. The police submitted the case diary in the matter before the division bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj.

The main accused and another person were arrested in connection with the case.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.