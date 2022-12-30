Calcium, Vitamin D Pills, Painkillers, Anti-Allergens: DCGI Issues Alerts on Fake Drugs in Supply Chain

The apex drug controller of India has issued an alert for state drug inspectors across the country to find spurious drugs manufactured by a Himachal Pradesh-based company, News18.com has learnt.

The alert included anti-allergic Montair, cardio drug Atorva, statin drug Roseday, painkiller Zerodol, loose calcium tablets and vitamin D tablets.

Acting on a complaint filed by the state drugs controller of Himachal Pradesh, the drug controller general of India VG Somani sent a letter to drug inspectors across India to ramp up vigil and look for the list of medicines attached with the letter.

This comes amid the central government’s massive move to unearth problems with Indian drug manufacturers following deaths reported in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

According to the letter, accessed by News18.com, a Himachal Pradesh inspector had forwarded information from “one of his state inspectors enclosing details of spurious drugs and other materials seized during raids in Baddi and Agra", Somani said in the letter to state drug controller across India.

“It is informed that the medicine recovered are the brand of other known pharmaceutical companies and are manufactured by Mohit Bansal at his factory premises Trizal Formulations, Baddi, District Solan HP without any permission and authorization/license and are spurious in nature," said the letter.

The letter added: “It was further disclosed that stock of spurious drugs in the market has already been sold through the said firm and also its wholesale firm M/s MH Pharma, Kotwali in Agra, Uttar Pradesh."

The letter revealed that the drugs have already been leaked in market circulation.

During the course of investigation at many shops in Agra, Aligarh and Iglas in UP, and as disclosed by the accused during interrogation, it was noticed from the recovery of medicine foils and raw materials made to date that “a huge volume of drugs have already been distributed in the supply chain", the letter said.

The medicines seized during the raids include Montair, Atorva, Roseday, Zerodol, loose calcium tablets, Lactulose USP, Bio D3 plus, Diltiazem HCL, Dytor among many others in several kilograms.

The drugs are originally manufactured by top drug makers Cipla, Zydus Healthcare, IPCA Labs, Macleods Pharma, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals among others.

“You are requested to take necessary action and also alert your inspectorate staff against the circulation of such drugs in your area," Somani said, adding that “you are also requested to instruct your enforcement officials to keep a strict vigil on the matter and take stringent action."

“Matter may be accorded to top priority," he concluded in the letter.

