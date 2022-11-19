Home » News » India » Calcutta HC Directs YouTube To Take Down Posts Against Cricketer Md Shami's Estranged Wife

Calcutta HC Directs YouTube To Take Down Posts Against Cricketer Md Shami's Estranged Wife

The police said they had already written to social media giant Facebook, as well as YouTube to remove the offensive posts from their platforms

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 09:05 IST

Kolkata, India

In September this year, the court had directed the Kolkata police to ensure Jahan's safety after she alleged that some people were threatening her in connection with her social media posts(Image/ ANI)

The Calcutta high court has directed YouTube to delete all “personal, defamatory and derogatory comments" against cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, from its platform. In its order on Thursday, the court also asked the OTT platform not to publish any such content in future.

Observing that efforts to proceed against such trolls will be “futile", given their large numbers, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha asked Jahan to inform the “particulars of the posts and material" which she finds to be defamatory to the police so that cops can ask YouTube to remove them, according to a report by Times of India.

Meanwhile, the police said they had already written to social media giant Facebook, as well as YouTube to remove the offensive posts from their platforms. The lawyers appearing for the state told the court that while Facebook had complied with the police’s request, the posts on YouTube remained.

Cricketer Shami’s estranged wife moved the high court in 2019 saying she and her minor daughter were been subjected to intimidation, threat and trolling on online public platforms like YouTube and Facebook due to her ongoing legal battle with the cricketer.

In September this year, the court had directed the Kolkata police to ensure Jahan’s safety after she alleged that some people were threatening her in connection with her social media posts.

first published: November 19, 2022, 08:59 IST
last updated: November 19, 2022, 09:05 IST
