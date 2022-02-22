Calcutta High Court Orders Cancellation of Appointment of 6 Teachers in Recruitment Scam

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the cancellation of the fake recruitments in the West Bengal State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Class 9 and Class 10 mathematics teachers. The order to cancel the appointments of six teachers in the Murshidabad district was issued by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Replying to the court, the West Bengal School Service Commission said that it made a mistake in the recruitment process. The high court has also directed the government to recover the money spent on such appointments.

Mohammad Abdul Gani Ansari, who filed a plea in the high court, said that his SSC SLST examination score was 8.6 and yet he wasn’t called for the interview. He stated in the plea that candidates who got lower marks than him were offered jobs.

The School Service Commission accepted the fault and confirmed that the numbers obtained by by six mathematics teachers, who were appointed by the board, was less than his.

Then, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the cancellation of the appointments of six teachers from Panchagram ISA High School, Nazirpur SR High School, Dharmadanga High School, Laskarpur High School, Kazipara Haridas Vidyalaya, and Dighri High School.

The court asked how these six people were considered for appointment if they scored much lower marks than the marks obtained by Abdul. The judge asked how he could not get a job despite qualifying the exam.

Abdul’s lawyers, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Firdaus Shamim said the court had issued an order stating that the six fake recruited assistant teachers could no longer work. Firdaus Shamim said, “We want a proper investigation of SLST recruitment corruption."

From now on, they will not get any salary and the government money spent on their jobs for so long will also be recovered.

The authorities will recover the money by filing a case in court. At the same time, the inspector of Murshidabad has to give a report in the form of how the incident happened within seven days. The hearing of the SLST fake recruitment case will next take place on February 28.

