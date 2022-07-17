An Air India (AI) Express Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley mid air, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

“Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during Cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley," DGCA said.

This is the second incident of a flight diversion in a day as earlier on Sunday, an Indigo flight was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft.

The flight, travelling from Sharjah to Hyderabad, observed a technical defect, after which it was diverted to Pakistan as a precautionary measure, Indigo said.

All the passengers were safe and an additional flight was sent to Karachi to fly them to Hyderabad, the airline carrier said.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the company said in a release.

Earlier on July 5, a SpiceJet flight had made a “normal landing" at Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan’s Karachi after an indicator light had malfunctioned. The Delhi to Dubai bound aircraft landed safely at Karachi airport and no emergency was declared, SpiceJet said.

Just two days ago, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday night as a precautionary measure after there were vibrations in the engine. “An IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on 14 July 2022," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

An alternate aircraft was arranged for the onward journey of the passengers. The airline company said that there was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route. As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks.

