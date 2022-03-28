'Call It Out': Network18 & Truecaller to Host Event on Women’s Online Safety on March 29

Days after the successful launch of the ItsNotOk campaign on Women’s Day to generate awareness of women’s harassment, Network18 and Truecaller are now set to host an event named ‘The Call It Out Conclave’ on March 29 in New Delhi.

The event which is being held at the Oberoi Hotel will be addressing issues pertaining to online safety and security in today’s digital world and take into account the steps taken toward making the online space safer for women and building a safe environment for them where they can report harassment.

It will be attended by dignitaries including, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, Shalini Singh, among others. There will also be a special address by Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications. Rakesh Asthana, Police Commissioner of Delhi, will also be giving a special address.

Advertisement

Besides enlightening the audience on tips to create cyber security awareness, speakers will also talk about cyber laws (for women against harassment) and the recourse available to report cases of harassment and future discourse with regards to women’s safety.

The attendees will also get to witness an elaborate discussion between Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 and Alan Mamedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Truecaller on what led to the campaign and how they are bringing all the stakeholders of the society together to build a safer environment for women where they can voice out their issues without any concern. The conversations will take a global turn with a dialogue between Sweden Ambassador Klas Molin and Annika Poutiainen, Board of Director, Truecaller on personal stories and lessons from around the world.

The other eminent personalities to be a part of ‘The Call It Out Conclave’ event include political activist and MLA, Atishi, designer and politician Shaina NC, Social Activist & Director, Centre for Social Research, Dr. Ranjana Kumari, lawyer Puneet Bhasin, DCP (IFSO), Delhi Police, KPS Malhotra, Founder and Director, Digital Empowerment Foundation, and Osama Manzer, Founder and Director, Digital Empowerment Foundation.

Advertisement

The event will start at 6 pm and will be live-streamed across CNN- News18 & CNBC-TV18 site and social media channels on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.