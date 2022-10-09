Caller Behind Life Threat to Mukesh Ambani's Family Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Mumbai, Pulwama

The 30-year-old man arrested by the Mumbai Police for threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family members, claimed responsibility for orchestrating an attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and the Mumbai terror attack. He told the Police that “his group" had carried out the Pulwama attack and the Mumbai terrorist attack. Apart from a life threat to the Ambani family, the caller had also threatened to blow up Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

A call was received by the hospital administration on Dussehra (October 5), where the caller posed a life threat against chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and children Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

A day later on October 6, the man identified as Rakesh Kumar Mishra, was arrested from Bihar’s Darbhanga and brought to Mumbai. Police has not been able to ascertain the motive behind the call, a Hindustan Times report said on Sunday.

He was remanded to police custody till October 10. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neelotpal had on Wednesday addressed a press conference on the issue. “Today at 12:57 pm, a call was made at Reliance Foundation Hospital. The caller threatened to blow up the hospital and also threatened to kill members of the Ambani family. Security has been beefed up at the hospital and Antilia. We are probing the matter and a case has been registered," he had said.

As per the Reliance Foundation, two threat calls were made, one at 12.57 pm and the other one at 5.04 pm on Wednesday to “blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Shri Mukesh Ambani, Smt Nita Ambani, Shri Akash Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani."

