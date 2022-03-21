Cameraman Manas Swain Murder Case: Former I&PR Director Niranjan Sethi Arrested

In a sensational twist in the investigation of cameraman Manas Swain’s murder case, the police arrested former director (technical) of Odisha’s Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department Niranjan Sethi for his alleged involvement in the case. The police have intensified the investigation to trace other accused.

The police have also arrested Ranjan Nayak alias Raj in this connection. Sethi had retired from service on February 28. Manas was abducted on March 7, and his body was found on March 12. Ranjan is the owner of Raj Communication (Internet cafe) in Khandagiri of Bhubaneswar.

Manas worked as a cameraman at the web portal. The accused, who were arrested on March 12, have confessed to having killed Swain at Dayal Ashram run by Sarmistha Rout in Bhubaneswar and burying the body in Ranapur area of Nayagarh to destroy evidence.

According to the primary investigation, Sarmistha allegedly plotted to kill him since he was in possession of some controversial videos and photos which could have landed her in trouble and Niranjan Sethi was part of the conspiracy.

Bhadrak Additional SP Jatin Panda said, “Manas was abducted from Chandabali while he was attending a marriage party. We have arrested Niranjan Sethi, Raj alias Ranjan Nayak in this connection. Niranjan planned for the murder and disposal of the body. The investigation is going on."

The incident came to light after Manas Swain, a resident of Godipokhari village in the Ranpur area of Nayagarh, took a camera on rent from Bhubaneswar for a video shooting on February 5. But he did not return the camera and his phone was switched off.

The owner of the camera informed about the incident to his family members as he was missing for some days. Then the family registered a case with the police. Later, police recovered the body.

