Can We Direct Putin to Stop the War, Asks Supreme Court on Ukraine Evacuation Petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in war-torn Ukraine near the Romania border.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of the submissions of a lawyer that several students are stuck near the Romanian border in freezing cold and the government is not running flights from Romania.

“Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, including many girls, are stuck without any facility," the lawyer told the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

“We have all sympathies with them… But what can the court do? Can we issue a direction to the President of Russia to stop the war?" the bench asked.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “Our Embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine… We have requested support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country.

“We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region, including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days.

