Home » News » India » Canara Bank Wins ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022’ for India at Global Banking Summit in London

Canara Bank Wins ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022’ for India at Global Banking Summit in London

The winners were judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product and services in their respective geographies in the past 12 months

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 16:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Canara Bank MD and CEO L V Prabhakar received the award from the organisers.
Canara Bank MD and CEO L V Prabhakar received the award from the organisers.

Canara Bank was presented the ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022’ for India segment at the Global Banking Summit in London, UK, on December 1.

The summit was held from November 29 to December 1. Canara Bank MD and CEO L V Prabhakar received the award from the organisers.

The winners were judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product and services in their respective geographies in the past 12 months.

The Banker’s Bank of the year awards are like Oscar awards for the banking sector.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The Banker’s magazine is world’s premier banking and finance resource for more than 180 countries across the globe.

The Banker’s magazine is from the Financial Times (FT) group, which is the British-based global financial daily newspaper. It was founded in 1888 and the leading business/financial newspaper in the world.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 02, 2022, 16:23 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 16:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red