Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 20: Avoid Discussing Your Love Life With Strangers

Who doesn’t want to check if the stars are aligned in their favor? Well, a fairly valid curiosity that is. After all, our lives are deeply connected to the position of celestial bodies and they impact us in varying ways. The astrological predictions of our zodiac signs give us an idea about how the day will shape up - be it professional aspect or love life. How our behavior and personality will be affected - all these things can be gauged from the zodiac sign.

Today we would take a look at the zodiac sign Cancer. Cancer represented by the crab figure is indicative of self-protection.

So, if you are keen to know how November 20 will pan out for Cancer in terms of career and romantic life, read ahead to discover about all of those and more.

As the Moon enters into the waxing crescent phase, its position will be in Aquarius.

>So find out what’s in store for you:

Cancer Career Today

If you have been looking for a job, there could be some good news on that front. Being focused at work will help you achieve success at work.While you will feel quite high on energy to socialize and chill with friends, make it a point to balance your work life. You could find yourself heading for a get-together with friends. Continue to widen your circle but maintain your boundaries.

Cancer Romantic life Today

If you have been involved with someone for a long time, it’s time to get a valuable perspective on the relationship. Don’t let others’ opinions influence your views about the relationship. Avoid discussing your love life with strangers. If you want to keep your personal life private, make it a point to not indulge random people with unnecessary information.

Cancer Colour, Numbers and Alphabets Today

As your rashi lord is Moon, you are advised to wear clothes or use things that are in the shades of milky white color to attract good luck.

Opt for the lucky number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha while doing any auspicious work.

