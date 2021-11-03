'Cannot Delay After Hitting 1 Billion Doses': PM Modi at Covid Vaccine Meet | Top Quotes

Ahead of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials from at least 40 districts that are witnessing a significant lag in Covid-19 vaccinations for adults. This comes after the covid-19 graph across the country has declined and authorities are trying to maintain the low infection rate. In the meet, PM Modi hailed the hard work done by frontline workers but stated that there is no time to relax and sit back. He also emphasized on the importance of door-to-door vaccination and said equal importance has to be given to both doses.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya, among other states. Prime Minister Modi is holding the meeting immediately upon his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings.

>Here are top PM Modi quotes from the meet:

-Thanks to all CM and all who are here for the meeting, it shows their commitment towards 100% vaccination in their states.

- All the successes that we have had are because of your work and dedication.

-We cannot delay after hitting 1 billion doses.

- Never underestimate an enemy or an illness. We have used innovative methods to fight this once-in-a-century disease.

- States that have had 100% 1st dose coverage have had to deal with other issues too…but they are finding ways to fight this unknown enemy.

-We need to focus on micro strategies. Need to target smaller villages for full vaccination.

- Har Ghar Tika, Ghar Ghar Tika should be our new slogan. Not just the first dose, we also need to focus on the second dose.

- We cannot let people slow down or show any laxity towards vaccination.

- Our female workers in the government and in our police force have been at the forefront and I am sure they will help you perform better.

- I had a good meeting with Pope Francis. We should take help of our religious leaders to push the message of vaccination.

