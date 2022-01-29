'Can't Just Make Any Purchase, There are Rules': Why Report on India's Pegasus Deal with Israel is 'Baseless'

A report published in international media on the government allegedly buying spying software is baseless as deals carried out by the Centre are always in public information and not carried out secretly, top government sources told CNN-News18.

The New York Times has claimed in a report that the Indian government bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017 as part of a $2-billion package for weapons, including a missile system. According to the report which sites a year-long investigation into the issue, the Federal Bureau of Investigation had bought and tested the spyware, as well, for years “with plans to use it for domestic surveillance", until the agency finally decided last year not to deploy the tools.

Indian government sources said all technology requires proper testing which takes a long amount of time, and that third party software cannot be purchased without consultation from local experts.

The sources said Pegasus is a private company, while categorically denying any such direct or indirect deals with the Israel government, adding that these were not needed in the first place.

The New York Times report goes into detail about how the spyware was used around the world, including by Mexico to target journalists and dissidents, and by Saudi Arabia to target women’s rights activists and associates of murdered columnist Jamal Khashoggi. According to the report, Pegasus was provided to Poland, Hungary, India, and other countries under a new set of deals authorised by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The report outlines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in July 2017, claiming the countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion — “with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces".

In July 2021, a global consortium of media organisations had claimed the spyware had been used by several governments around the world to snoop on opponents, journalists, businessmen, among others.

The Wire had said in a report at the time that among the potential targets were Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor, then-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, now Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (who was not the minister at the time), and several other prominent names. The list also included the phone numbers of approximately 40 journalists.

