'Can't Take This Anymore, God Won't Forgive You': Another Alleged Dowry Death in Kerala as 22-yr-old Kills Self

A 22-year-old LLB student died by suicide on November 22 after allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, the latest case in a series of similar incidents in Kerala.

In a note allegedly written by Moufiya Parveen, she said she was being mentally harassed while her husband claimed she was mentally unwell in an attempt to falsify the allegations.

According to Parveen’s family, she got married on April 3 but lived with her husband and in-laws for only two months. She told her family she wanted a divorce as she was being mentally harassed. The family alleged that Parveen’s husband had asked for lakhs of rupees to make a film. She had filed a complaint with the women’s commission which had forwarded it to the police.

The woman was called to the police station from where she returned around 3pm after meeting the CI and within hours, she died by suicide.

“There should be action against the CI. Suhail [husband] and his parents are criminals, they should get maximum punishment. That is my last wish. I don’t know what stories he will tell if I die. He has already made me a mental patient. Again, whatever I do, he will say it’s a mental illness. I can’t take this anymore. I have suffered a lot. God will not forgive you," she added in her alleged letter.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 304 b that deals with dowry death and 306 which deals with abetment to suicide. Congress MLA Anwar Sadath too sat on strike at the Aluva police station demanding that action be taken against the CI.

