​Capital Chokehold | 27mn Ton Paddy Straw, Short Sowing Window: Farmers Race Against Time for Harvesting

As winter approaches, Delhi is bracing itself for plummeting air quality, made worse by stubble burning in neighbouring states. Besides being a health and environmental hazard, the issue is also a political one with the Aam Aadmi Party in power in both Delhi and Punjab. In this series, News18 studies the situation on ground, explores solutions with experts and attempts to answer if Delhiites will breathe easy this season.

As the long rainy spell finally comes to an end over North-west India, paddy harvesting has gathered steam with farmers now racing against time to reap paddy sown on nearly 46 lakh hectares of land across Punjab, Haryana and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

With winter also beginning to set in, the conditions are now becoming conducive for air quality to worsen over the national capital.

While Delhi is breathing well this October so far with Air Quality Index (AQI) of 119, which lies in the moderate category, it is likely to worsen over the coming days as temperatures plummet further. According to the forecast issued by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI may rise further as peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-12 km/h with moderate dispersion of pollutants.

According to India Metrological Department (IMD), dry weather is now likely to prevail over North-west India, with a weak probability of rains, encouraging farmers to complete the harvesting process. The southwest monsoon is also set to withdraw from all remaining parts of North-west India, and more parts of Central India in the next two-three days.

IMPACT OF STUBBLE BURNING

While nearly 1,100 incidents of farm fires have already been reported across Punjab, Haryana and NCR since September 15, their current impact over the air quality in Delhi has been negligible. The rains have washed away pollutants, but they have also led to foggy conditions which could further impact air quality with rise in PM2.5 and PM10 expected ahead of Diwali.

The crop fires too are likely to increase as harvesting gains momentum. As many as 273 farm fire incidents were reported in the last three days, with a majority of them from Punjab where the weather remained largely dry. While the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s overall air pollution is considered to be 10-13 per cent, it can go up depending on the wind speeds and increase in fire counts.

A ton of paddy straw generates nearly three kilograms of particulate matter, two kilograms of Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), 60 kilograms of Carbon Monoxide (CO), 199 kilograms of ash, and nearly 1,460 kilograms of Carbon Dioxide, which creates a deadly concoction of pollutants in the air. According to experts, it also impacts the soil fertility and its natural biome.

27 MILLION TON PADDY STRAW

As per the estimate, nearly 27.6 million tons of paddy straw is likely to be generated this Kharif season, with the largest share from Punjab at 19.9 million tons, seven million tons from Haryana and around 0.67 million tons from parts of Uttar Pradesh under the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Agricultural residual burning is a matter of serious concern due to its adverse impact on air quality and health of people. It is a gigantic task to collect, mobilise and then dispose of over 27 million tons of paddy straw – all of which comes out in a short period of 25-30 days," said Dr MM Kutty, chairperson of Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM).

However, the most concerning is the non-Basmati variety of paddy, which constitutes most of the paddy sown in the region. As per data, of the total 46 lakh hectare of land under paddy in Punjab, Haryana and NCR, 13.5 lakh hectares is covered by Basmati, while a staggering 32.5 lakh hectares is non-basmati.

“Most of Basmati can be managed through in-situ management. But in case of non-Basmati, the Silica content is very high, which prevents its usage even as fodder for the cattle. So, we are trying to manage it systematically through alternatives like using it as an economical resource for biomass plants, waste-to-energy units, packaging industry and co-firing in thermal power plants which can help us to reduce the consumption of coal. We have to control farm fires and reduce air pollution, but we also need to make agriculture practices more sustainable," he said.

The Basmati varieties also require less time to mature and are harvested early, giving farmers more time to sow the next crop.

As per the government data, as many as 71, 304 farm fires were reported in Punjab, 6,987 in Haryana, and 252 in NCR-UP last year. An analysis by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) showed the peak 24-hour PM 2.5 levels in Delhi-NCR were ‘alarmingly high’ last winter, with its worst days being almost five times worse than average. The pollution levels had begun to cross ‘severe’ levels post October 20. This year too, the air quality is likely to deteriorate in the coming week.

