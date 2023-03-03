External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday used the analogy of cricket to explain India’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also made a reference to the blockbuster ‘RRR’ movie while talking about India-UK relations.

Speaking at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi where former UK PM Tony Blair and former England cricket player Kevin Peterson were also sharing the dais with him, the EAM said “captain" Modi does give his bowlers a certain amount of freedom.

“With Captain (PM) Modi, there is a lot of net practise. The net practice starts 6 am in the morning and goes on till fairly late…He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it."

“If you have a particular bowler who you trust in and have seen him perform, you throw the ball to him at the right moment. You would trust him to deal with the situation. I think in that sense, captain Modi does give his bowlers a certain amount of freedom. He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it. But I would also say some of it watching the difficult decisions being taken. The decision to lockdown was a very tough decision, it has to be taken. If we now look back, what would have happened if that decision was not taken?" he asked.

When asked about India being a bigger economy than Britain and dominating cricket, Jaishankar said, “I’d call it rebalancing. It’s history switch-hitting, it’s hitting the other way…India is in a very unusual position, once more decisively upwardly mobile which lot of other civilisational states aren’t in a position to do…"

“The most popular film in India last year was ‘RRR’, it has to do with the British era… The fact is when you such complex history, there would a be downside of it, there would be suspicions, unresolved problems," he added.

Jaishankar said the globalisation of India is behind the rising interest in foreign policy.

“It’s because the world is in a difficult place, more people are getting interested in the world. The second reason is the globalisation of India. Like a cricket team, we don’t want to win matches only at home but abroad as well," he said.

