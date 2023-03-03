Home » News » India » 'Capt Modi Expects You to Take Wicket If...': Jaishankar Invokes Cricket Analogy, Gives 'RRR' Reference | WATCH

'Capt Modi Expects You to Take Wicket If...': Jaishankar Invokes Cricket Analogy, Gives 'RRR' Reference | WATCH

Speaking at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi where former UK PM Tony Blair and former England cricket player Kevin Peterson were also sharing the dais with him, the EAM said “captain” Modi does give his bowlers a certain amount of freedom

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 16:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Jaishankar said the globalisation of India is behind the rising interest in foreign policy. (Photo: PTI)
Jaishankar said the globalisation of India is behind the rising interest in foreign policy. (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday used the analogy of cricket to explain India’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also made a reference to the blockbuster ‘RRR’ movie while talking about India-UK relations.

Speaking at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi where former UK PM Tony Blair and former England cricket player Kevin Peterson were also sharing the dais with him, the EAM said “captain" Modi does give his bowlers a certain amount of freedom.

“With Captain (PM) Modi, there is a lot of net practise. The net practice starts 6 am in the morning and goes on till fairly late…He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

“If you have a particular bowler who you trust in and have seen him perform, you throw the ball to him at the right moment. You would trust him to deal with the situation. I think in that sense, captain Modi does give his bowlers a certain amount of freedom. He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it. But I would also say some of it watching the difficult decisions being taken. The decision to lockdown was a very tough decision, it has to be taken. If we now look back, what would have happened if that decision was not taken?" he asked.

When asked about India being a bigger economy than Britain and dominating cricket, Jaishankar said, “I’d call it rebalancing. It’s history switch-hitting, it’s hitting the other way…India is in a very unusual position, once more decisively upwardly mobile which lot of other civilisational states aren’t in a position to do…"

Advertisement

“The most popular film in India last year was ‘RRR’, it has to do with the British era… The fact is when you such complex history, there would a be downside of it, there would be suspicions, unresolved problems," he added.

Jaishankar said the globalisation of India is behind the rising interest in foreign policy.

“It’s because the world is in a difficult place, more people are getting interested in the world. The second reason is the globalisation of India. Like a cricket team, we don’t want to win matches only at home but abroad as well," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 03, 2023, 16:32 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 16:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Vibrant In Bright Yellow Co-ords, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Yellow Outfits

+24PHOTOS

Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Neetu Kapoor Turn Heads At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Fashion Film Launch, See Pics