Car Swept Away, Normal Life Paralysed, Villages Submerged: Flood Havoc Worsens in Odisha as Mahanadi Swells

Amid the devastating floods in Odisha, four people swept away in a car in Ghantikhal in Athagarh. Upon getting the information, the fire personnel reached the spot and rescued all 4 occupants who had swept on the road connecting Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The incident happened on Monday night while the four people were returning from Puri. The incident comes as the situation has been worsening in Banki and Athagarh block of Cuttack. Normal life has been paralysed due to flood as the inflow is rising in Hirakud dam.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the flood situation in the state in the presence of senior officials of various departments and the collectors of flood-affected districts.

During the interaction, the chief minister discussed the issue of the release of excess water from the Hirakud reservoir, which led to flooding in the Mahanadi river system.

The flood situation also remains grim in Boudh, Nayagada, Subarnapur, Cuttack, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts due to the flood in Mahanadi. The situation has worsened in Harabhanga block in Boudh district.

Over 40 villages have been submerged in Harabhanga block while huge area of farmland has been under flood. The vehicular movement has been disrupted in this block.

The embankment in River Kani has reported a breach due to the rising of water level in Baitarani river. A 40-feet wide breach has occurred in the embankment in the Kani river near Dasharathapur area of Jajpur district and over 100 villages have been inundated.

In Kendrapada district, the water level has risen in Luna, Karandia and Chitratpola rivers. Meanwhile, several areas of Derabish, Marshagahi and Mahakalapada blocks are likely to be affected in floods.

The people, especially in low-lying areas are panicked due to the floods. The situation is also grim in Bhapur and Gania block of Nayagada district. More than 80 villages have been surrounded in flood. Many others have submerged in Pipili and Kanas blocks due to the rising water levels in Daya and Kani rivers.

The next 48 hours are very crucial with regards to the flood situation. The government is emphasizing zero casualty and the CM has directed officials to remain alert to tackle the situation and take all possible measures to save life and property.

Naveen Patnaik also directed officials to speed up the evacuation and protection of the embankments. The leaves of the government employees have been cancelled for the next 7 days.

(With inputs from Trib​ikram Pradhan, Navesh Mohanty, Saswat Dash, Nab Kishore Mishra, Kailash Sahu and Debashis Singrayan)

