Carpets Made By Kashmiri Artisans to Adorn Floor of New Parliament Building in Delhi

Kashmiri carpets made by artisans from the remote villages of Khanpore, Shungalipora, and Chilbras areas of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, will soon be seen adorning the floors of the new Parliament building in Delhi.

In remote areas, Kashmiri artisans are busy making silk carpets for the new Parliament of India. In total, 12 carpets are being made for the Parliament. Nine of them have been completed and three are in progress. The dealer of these carpets is Qamar Ali, who said that the carpets being made for the new Indian Parliament have been in the works for months and will be completed in a few days.

He said that it is a proud moment for him to make a carpet for India’s highest institution. Ali added that he received this order in November 2021. Almost 90 per cent of the work has been completed and it is a moment of joy for him that he has received such an order for the first time in his life. This work will help in the further development of this industry. “It will give us a new identity when it is tabled in Parliament".

Ali while talking to News18 J&K Ladakh Himachal, said, “The order that was received was from Tahiri Carpets, a firm. Actually, this project was first prototyped and shown. Based on this, Tahiri Carpets got it in October 2021 and since then it has been working on it. So far 95% work has been completed. There is no abode of happiness. It is a matter of pride for us, but also a matter of pride for a Kashmiri that the carpet is coming from Kashmir and it is also hand-made."

The carpet makers have expressed great joy that the carpets being made by their hands will be laid in the Parliament. These artisans said that the design is different and it was a bit difficult to make but finally they made it.

Artisan Tariq Ahmad Khan said, “We were not sure that one day we will work for the Parliament. We feel proud and happy that we are working for the Parliament. If we get such a job again, we are ready to face any difficult task. God willing, we are working and will continue to do good work because it is a great pleasure that we have ever had such a carpet. We are making such a carpet for the first time. If we get any such order, we are ready to work and will teach the future generations too."

Another artisan Manzoor Ahmad said, “We were very happy when the contractor gave us this order and it was said that we will get good compensation in return. It will increase the vibrancy and this will lead to the development of the craft."

Carpet sizes vary, as it starts with a small width and gets larger as it progresses. The bottom of the rug is half the length of the top. The design is taken from traditional Kashmiri shawls. It is very intricate and this makes it different from others. The artisans said that making this carpet makes them more interested in their work and now they are ready to do anything. The artisans do not even know where the Parliament is but they are extremely happy and proud that their hard work will be displayed in India’s highest constitutional institution. Manzoor Ahmad told News18, “India is such a big country, we don’t even know where the parliament is but we are working hard for it. It will be completed very soon because we are working for our country. We are happy. This is not an ordinary task, but our work will be done in Parliament and we are very happy about it."

Meanwhile, Dealer Ali said that ever since he received the order for these carpets, he is earning a lot. Rather, the artisans are also expressing their happiness over the good earnings. Qamar Ali said, “Since we got this project, we have been earning well. The artisans are also earning well. It is hoped that the government will pay attention to this industry in the future so that this industry can be saved from decline." And let new spirit be breathed into him."

In a few days, all the work on these carpets will be completed and will go to the new Parliament. This is expected to help further promote the art and this industry. Artisans and carpet vendors hope that by placing these carpets in new Parliament building, not only the people of this country but the world will be able to see Kashmiri craftsmanship.

