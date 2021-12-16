Case Against One Person for Social Media Post Linking PM with Helicopter Crash

The city police have registered a case against a person, who reportedly linked the Prime Minister with the recent helicopter crash near Coonoor in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others were killed, in a social media post. Despite both the Indian Air Force and police asking the public not to post any opinion on the social media based on speculation, pending inquiry, one ‘Naan Than Kovai Bala’ (I am Kovai Bala) had posted some derogatory comments with regard to the crash, attracting condemnation from the general public.

The person had on Facebook posted derogatory comments about Rawat and the crash and also linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to it, which went viral, police said on Thursday. The post drew condemnation from various quarters, including the BJP and other HIndu outfits and also from members of the public, they said.

Based on the post, Saravanampatti police in the city registered the case under three sections including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or ill-will between different religion against Kovai Balan, the account holder, they said. Investigations are on, police added. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other defence personnel were killed when the Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor on December 8.

