Caught Being Drunk in Bihar? This is How Government Says You Can Evade Jail

The Bihar government has devised a unique way to tighten its noose on the network of liquor smugglers and peddlers. Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Krishna Kumar, told reporters on Monday that if someone is caught in a drunken state, he may be let off without a jail sentence if he gives information about the source of the alcohol.

“Now, if a person is caught drunk, he will be asked about the place and persons who made alcohol available to him. A raid would be conducted on the basis of the tip-off and if the information is found correct, the informant will not be jailed," Kumar said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016, a year after the chief minister made a promise to women of the state who complained about growing drunkenness.

Advertisement

Implementation of the prohibition law, which contains a number of draconian provisions, has been patchy and the state has lost more than 50 lives in hooch tragedies reported since November last. Ham-handed attempts by the police at enforcement, which include arrests of visitors from outside the state and raids on wedding parties, have led to much resentment.

The chief minister has been trying to make prohibition effective through didactic public meetings and equipping police personnel, involved in the crackdown on violators, with high-end resources like helicopters, drones, satellite phones, motorboats, and sniffer dogs.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.