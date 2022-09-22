Caught in A Dark Web: Seeking Jobs in Thailand, 300 Indians Land Up in Myanmar, Forced to Commit Cybercrimes

Over 300 people from various Indian states allegedly stuck in Myanmar and forced to commit cybercrimes have sent SOS for their rescue. A group of 16 managed to escape to Thailand and are in detention. They have released a video, talking about the ordeal they went through when they were stranded in Myanmar.

The group of people say they approached an agency for job opportunities. But instead of giving them jobs in the IT sector in Thailand as promised, the agency took them to another place and made them cross a river, taking them illegally into Myanmar. All this happened without their knowledge, they said.

Speaking to CNN-News18, one of them said, “We didn’t know about this for 10 days since there was no internet connection. When we came to know the truth, we called the embassy."

Describing their working conditions, they said they were told that they would be working as customer care or data entry workers but were forced to sell customers bitcoins and punished for not achieving their daily targets that included beatings and electric shocks.

“We were denied food too if we failed to deliver," added the stranded Indian national.

Those who managed to flee Myanmar said their condition in Thailand too is the same.

“When we realised we were illegal workers, we contacted the Indian embassy who managed to bring us back to Thailand. But here again, we are interrogated and put behind bars. We are not even given food here. We don’t know what will happen to us," one of the stranded Indians told CNN-News18.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the foreign affairs ministry to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the Indians.

