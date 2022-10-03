Caught on Camera: One Dead, Several Injured After Helium Tank Explodes In Tamil Nadu Market

One person was killed and several others were injured after a helium tank, used for filling the air in balloons, exploded at a busy market street in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy on Sunday evening. The accident was recorded on CCTV cameras located near the spot.

The explosion took place in the Kottai Vasal area in Trichy, which is a busy market. Videos show that following the explosion, people started running in all directions. Several vehicles, including an autorickshaw, were also damaged in the blast.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, aged 35, who was buying balloons from a roadside vendor when the helium tank exploded. A 13-year-old class ninth student was also among 22 people who sustained injuries in the accident.

The balloon seller identified as Nar Singh has been arrested on the charge of “causing death by negligence". Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was selling balloons by placing a helium gas cylinder on a two-wheeler in front of a cloth shop when it exploded.

According to Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar, the use of such helium gas cylinders is not allowed in the district, and if anyone is found to be engaging in business without proper permission, appropriate action will be taken against them.

