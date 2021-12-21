Caught on Camera: Rage Chasing Puts TN Doctor's Life to End as Car Rams into Speeding Bus

In a tragic incident, Karthikeyan, a doctor at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, died on the spot when his car collided head-on with a government bus on the Kappalur-Madurai road. Police have seized the body and are investigating based on the CCTV footage.

According to police, the doctor lost control of the car and crashed into the government bus by diving upon the centre median on the road. The shocking CCTV footage shows the horrifying accident. When a government bus, after accidentally scratching the car, did not stop. The raged owner of the car, who is a doctor by profession, tried to stop the bus by chasing after it.

Karthikeyan (42) was a paediatrician at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. His wife Preethi who is also a doctor by profession, have two children, a boy and a girl. The doctor lived in Palayamkottai NGO Colony in Tirunelveli District. In this situation, Karthikeyan left for his hometown last Saturday as it was a weekend. Following this, while he was returning to Madurai from Tirunelveli in his car, a government bus that was heading to Madurai from Tirunelveli did not stop at the side of the car causing damage to the mirror and leaving scratches on the sides.

Apparently, the enraged doctor Karthikeyan chased the government bus in his car to stop the bus and tried to overtake the bus near the Parambupatti petrol bunk. Meanwhile, the car lost its control and collided head-on with a government bus heading towards Sivakasi from Madurai. At the speed of the collision, the bus has dragged the car up to 50 feet and stopped. Doctor Karthikeyan, who drove the car was trapped in the rubble and died on the spot. Inspector Lakshmi Latha and cop Muthupandi, who arrived at the scene, investigated the incident after bystanders informed the police about the accident. The Thirumangalam fire station personnel led by Station Officer Jayarani recovered the corpse of the doctor after a struggle of over 30 minutes.

Subsequently, the police seized the body of the deceased doctor and sent it to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy. Karthikeyan’s father Raghupathi Raghavan is also a doctor by profession, the police said. The incident in which a rage chasing killed a doctor has caused a huge tragedy in the area. Police are investigating based on the CCTV footage at a nearby petrol bunk.

