Caught on Video | Cameras Record Stone-Pelting on Vande Bharat Express, 4 Men Being Investigated

Cameras attached to the body of the newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express have recorded four persons who are now being investigation in connection with the stone-pelting incident that damaged two window panes of the train on January 3.

The incident, second such in as many days, reportedly occurred when the train was heading towards the New Jalpaiguri station West Bengal. The Railways Chief Public Relations Officer told News18 on Thursday that the incident took place while the train was in Bihar.

The body cameras recorded the incident at 12:54pm that day and the North East Frontier Railways as well as the West Bengal railway police are investigating whether it was these four people who pelted stones at the train.

High-resolution cameras – two fitted next to the headlights of the train, three fitted next to all doors and two CCTV cameras in coaches — have emerged as the key to address concerns of railway officers that offenders were going scot free after damaging the trains with stones.

“Railway Protection Force has conducted an in-depth investigation along with the state GRP and state police on the incident. Based on the video footage, Railways has already identified stone-pelters from the video. Suitable action is being taken to conduct legal and penal proceedings against the offenders. State authorities and state police are being advised accordingly to apprehend the offenders and initiate legal procedure," said CPRO Eastern Railway Ekalavya Chakraborty.

The cameras also picked up visuals of the January 2 stone-pelting incident near near coach C-13 at 10 seconds past 3:28pm while the train was crossing Kumarganj area of Maldah district. Since visibility was down due to fog and the sun setting, the faces of the offenders wasn’t clear enough for identification.

Railways has approached the West Bengal railway police to seek help from local sources to identify the culprit.

The incidents have prompted the BJP to demand an NIA investigation, while the Trinamool Congress has hinted at a “conspiracy to defame the state".

